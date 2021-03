(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic beginning 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 28.6 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S., with more than 513,000 deaths reported from the virus.

