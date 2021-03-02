Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 2, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 589,150 as of Monday, including 15,534 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a two-day total of 1,569 new cases and 12 additional deaths. On Saturday, the state reported 587,581 confirmed cases, including 15,522 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths have slowed. Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,095 on Monday -- which is up slightly from last week. The 7-day death average was 28 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 30,800 on Monday -- the lowest it’s been since October. More than 541,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 28.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 513,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 114 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.5 million have died. More than 64 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

The state of Michigan is expected to receive 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The J&J vaccine doses are expected in Michigan by Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Monday. These doses will go to health departments and hospitals.

Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization. The J&J one-dose vaccine joins Pfizer and Moderna to give Americans three options. Nearly 4 million doses of the J&J vaccine are expected to start shipping across the U.S. on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 administered as of Thursday, Feb. 25.

Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is offering a new vaccination location in Sterling Heights.

The vaccination site is at the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road, between Schoenherr and Van Dyke roads.

Appointments are required. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.

Wayne County announced it will open several vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.

According to county Executive Warren Evans, the vaccination clinics will begin Feb. 23.

“I’m pleased Wayne County is now in a position to begin vaccinating seniors,” Evans said. “I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal. Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available.”

There are no walk-up appointments and seniors must make an appointment by calling the number for the site in their communities.

The full list of clinics and how to register can be found here.

According to Michigan officials, the CDC says Pfizer vaccines were not shipped out at all on Feb. 15 due to inclement weather. A limited quantity of those vaccines will be shipped out this week.

Moderna COVID vaccine shipments were also affected, with no shipments coming out of the Memphis McKesson distribution center on Feb. 15, 16 or 17 due to the weather. Some Moderna vaccine shipments were also halted last week due to weather conditions.

Officials say the CDC is working with the companies to resume distribution operations as soon as possible.

It is currently unclear if any of Michigan’s Moderna vaccine orders will be shipped to the state on Thursday or Friday, Feb. 18. MDHHS officials say more information will be shared once it is known.

The news comes as several COVID-19 vaccination appointments were rescheduled across Michigan this week due to the severe weather conditions.

For the second straight week, Michigan Medicine has announced it can only provide COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those receiving their second shot due to a limited vaccine supply.

Only those who received their first dose through Michigan Medicine are able to receive their second dose at the health system’s vaccine clinics.

Those who previously received an invitation to make an appointment for their first dose are reminded that the invitation remains open. Michigan Medicine asks those waiting for their first dose to check back next week to see if new appointments are available.

Michigan didn’t receive the amount of COVID vaccines expected from the federal government, leading the state to take some of the first-dose allocation and shift it to those already scheduled for their second dose.

The decision means that some people who have a first-dose appointment set for next week may be delayed.

“MDHHS with assistance from MING queried local health departments and hospitals regarding need for second dose vaccines. We are addressing any shortages in second doses in the orders we are placing for shipment next week. About 37,300 doses from the ‘first dose’ allocation will need to be used to ensure complete vaccination for individuals who are due a second dose,” said Lynn Sutfin with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Feb. 1:

Feb. 1 -- 1,033 new cases

Feb. 2 -- 1,203 new cases

Feb. 3 -- 1,383 new cases

Feb. 4 -- 1,358 new cases

Feb. 5 -- 1,379 new cases

Feb. 6 -- 1,018 new cases

Feb. 7 -- 884 new cases

Feb. 8 -- 885 new cases

Feb. 9 -- 563 new cases

Feb. 10 -- 915 new cases

Feb. 11 -- 1,284 new cases

Feb. 12 -- 1,193 new cases

Feb. 13 -- 852 new cases

Feb. 14 -- 632 new cases

Feb. 15 -- 633 new cases

Feb. 16 -- 775 new cases

Feb. 17 -- 939 new cases

Feb. 18 -- 888 new cases

Feb. 19 -- 1,193 new cases

Feb. 20 -- 635 new cases

Feb. 21 -- 742 new cases

Feb. 22 -- 742 new cases

Feb. 23 -- 1,316 new cases

Feb. 24 -- 1,245 new cases

Feb. 25 -- 1,388 new cases

Feb. 26 -- 1,073 new cases

Feb. 27 -- 1,156 new cases

Feb. 28 -- 784 new cases

March 1 -- 785 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Feb. 1:

Feb. 1 -- 4 new deaths

Feb. 2 -- 63 new deaths (36 from vital records)

Feb. 3 -- 32 new deaths

Feb. 4 -- 74 new deaths (63 from vital records)

Feb. 5 -- 19 new deaths

Feb. 6 -- 97 new deaths (83 from vital records)

Feb. 7 -- 5 new deaths

Feb. 8 -- 6 new deaths

Feb. 9 -- 60 new deaths (30 from vital records)

Feb. 10 -- 12 new deaths

Feb. 11 -- 75 new deaths (55 from vital records)

Feb. 12 -- 10 new deaths

Feb. 13 -- 88 new deaths (84 from vital records)

Feb. 14 -- 4 new deaths

Feb. 15 -- 4 new deaths

Feb. 16 -- 19 new deaths

Feb. 17 -- 11 new deaths

Feb. 18 -- 85 news deaths (72 from vital records)

Feb. 19 -- 23 new deaths

Feb. 20 -- 63 new deaths

Feb. 21 -- 1 new death

Feb. 22 -- 2 new deaths

Feb. 23 -- 34 new deaths

Feb. 24 -- 9 new deaths

Feb. 25 -- 48 new deaths (30 from vital records)

Feb. 26 -- 1 new death

Feb. 27 -- 68 new deaths (62 from vital records)

Feb. 28 -- 6 new deaths

March 1 -- 6 new deaths

