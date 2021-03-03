Man using submarine to smuggle drugs across Detroit River sentenced

DETROIT – Glen Richard Mousseau was sentenced Wednesday to 71 months imprisonment after having plead guilty to using a submarine business to smuggle drugs between the United States and Canada.

Mousseau, 49, is from Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

According to authorities, on June 5, 2020, Border Patrol Agents observed a vessel carrying Mousseau across the international boundary from Canada into the United States. The vessel fled when the Border Patrol Agents attempted to stop it.

After trying to stop the vessel, agents said they saw two large bundles being thrown into the water. While approaching the bundles, agents said they saw an unconscious man in the water. He was later identified as Mousseau.

Mousseau was attached to the bundles by a type of tow strap, authorities said. There was about 265 pounds of suspected marijuana in the bundles, according to court records.

“Mousseau was a sophisticated drug smuggler who smuggled large quantities of drugs, to include methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, along with bulk cash, across the international waterway between the United States and Canada,” said acting United States attorney Saima Mohsin. “He smuggled these items during early morning hours using submersible vessels and diving equipment and a high speed boat, showing just how dangerous drug trafficking can be.”

Mousseau had been previously deported from the United States in December, 1995 and had not obtained authorization to reenter.

