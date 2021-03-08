Michigan residents 50+ with chronic conditions now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

Starting Monday, Michigan residents 50 years old and older who have chronic conditions can get access to the coronavirus vaccine.

Some health departments are holding off on expanding access, while others are opening up appointments. There aren’t appointments available for everyone right now.

In Macomb County, opening access to those 50 and older with pre-existing medical conditions added 130,000 people to the list of those waiting for a shot.

Caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs will also be eligible to receive the vaccine.

