When can you expect to receive the $1,400 stimulus payment? Who’s eligible?

DETROIT – The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill could be on President Joe Biden’s desk by the end of the week -- but when will the stimulus payments make their way to citizens?

Local 4′s Hank Winchester spoke with Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Monday from Washington. Watch that report from that conversation above.

The bill has cleared a big hurdle and insiders like Stabenow are confident that it will make its way to the president’s desk soon.

The bill includes a $1,400 stimulus payment for individuals earning less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000. Families will receive an additional $1,400 for each dependent.

As the COVID-19 bill moves forward, citizens should update their information with the IRS. Click here for more information from the IRS.

