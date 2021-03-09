Campus Martius in Detroit named one of the best public squares in the country

DETROIT – Detroit’s Campus Martius was recognized in USA Today’s 10Best Top Public Squares for 2021.

It ranked No. 5 out of 10 on the list, following behind the Santa Fe Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.

“Campus Martius Park serves as Detroit’s gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck or go ice skating in winter,” read a description on the 10Best website.

Click here to view the full list.

According to the website, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Last month, the Detroit Riverfront was named the best riverwalk in America in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest.