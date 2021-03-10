19 cats, 3 dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Port Huron home

PORT HURON, Mich. – Police are investigating an animal cruelty and hoarding situation in Port Huron.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of Tunnel Street on Monday. Officers received reports of several cats, multiple dogs and a raccoon inside the home.

When officers arrived they found a 53-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man living in deplorable conditions. The St. Clair County Animal Control was contacted for assistance.

On Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. police and animal control officers searched the home. They found 19 cats and 3 dogs. No raccoon was found. Several animals were sick, dead or needed urgent care.

Police said the floors were covered in animal urine and feces. The home was deemed unfit for living.

The man and woman living in the home are married and are cooperating with the investigation.

