Farmington Public Schools board approves increasing in-person learning

FARMINGTON, Mich. – The Farmington Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted 6-0 on Tuesday to increase in-person learning and relax the 6-foot social distancing measure in order to increase in-person learning for students.

The district will continue other mitigation practices such as mask wearing, hand washing, cleaning and sanitizing, air filtration and student partitions.

The board also granted interim Superintendent Bobbie Goodrum to make decisions for the district on how to move forward.

According to a press release, “In order to meet legislative requirements of House Bill 4048, the district is expected to have these changes in place by March 22. If the March 22 date is changed in the legislation, this date may be extended until April 12, 2021; a week after the district’s spring break. Districts across the state are seeking clarification on the March 22 date.”

The district is currently looking to offer five four-hour days of in-person learning for elementary students with no in-person lunch, as well as four full days of in-person learning for middle and high school students.

Families who have chosen remote learning and learning at a distance can continue to have their children learn in those models.

