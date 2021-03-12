Livonia police seek missing 52-year-old woman

LIVONIA, MIch. – Police are asking for help finding a missing 52-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Christine Novotnik was last seen Thursday near the intersection of Five Mile and Levan roads.

Police said she lives near the intersection of Five Mile and Merriman roads and frequently walks the area. She has been known to walk as far as Detroit.

Christine Novotnik Details Age 52 Last seen wearing Black jacket, gray sweatpants with a red stripe, red scarf, black shoes and possibly a red hat

Anyone who has seen Novotnik or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 and reference Livonia PD case number 21-6487.

