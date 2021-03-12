45ºF

Local News

Sterling Heights police search for runaway teen

Police say the 13-year-old was last seen on Irving Drive

Tags: 
Sterling Heights
,
Missing Teen
,
Runaway
,
Runaway Teen
,
Sterling Heights Police Department
,
Sterling Heights Police
,
Metro Detroit
,
Macomb County
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
News
,
Missing In Michigan
Sterling Heights police search for 13-year-old runaway (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for 13-year-old Navaeh, who was last seen Thursday in Sterling Heights.

Police said Navaeh was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Irving Drive. Authorities said she is considered a runaway at this time because of prior history.

Age13 years old
Height5′3″
Weight160 pounds
ClothingLight blue jeans, dark blue shirt, Nike flip flops
OtherBrown eyes, black hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-469-5502 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.