Sterling Heights police search for runaway teen

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for 13-year-old Navaeh, who was last seen Thursday in Sterling Heights.
Police said Navaeh was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Irving Drive. Authorities said she is considered a runaway at this time because of prior history.
|Age
|13 years old
|Height
|5′3″
|Weight
|160 pounds
|Clothing
|Light blue jeans, dark blue shirt, Nike flip flops
|Other
|Brown eyes, black hair
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-469-5502 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.