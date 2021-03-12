Sterling Heights police search for runaway teen

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for 13-year-old Navaeh, who was last seen Thursday in Sterling Heights.

Police said Navaeh was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Irving Drive. Authorities said she is considered a runaway at this time because of prior history.

Age 13 years old Height 5′3″ Weight 160 pounds Clothing Light blue jeans, dark blue shirt, Nike flip flops Other Brown eyes, black hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-469-5502 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.