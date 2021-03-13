Live Stream: Astronauts spacewalk outside International Space Station

Live Stream: Astronauts spacewalk outside International Space StationNatasha Dado, Web Producer Published: March 13, 2021, 8:18 amTags: Science, News, National, International, Space, ISS, International Space Station, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, NASA astronautsThis photo provided by NASA shows US astronaut Kate Rubins outside the International Space Station during a space walk on Friday, March 5, 2021. Rubins and Japan's Soichi Noguchi floated outside to complete unfinished work from Sunday's spacewalk. More mounting brackets and struts need to be installed for new and improved solar panels due to arrive in June. (NASA via AP)DETROIT – Watch live coverage as NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins work on upgrades to the International Space Station.Watch Live Coverage Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.