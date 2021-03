Local 4 News Today morning anchor Evrod Cassimy and his wife with their newborn daughter.

DETROIT – Local 4 News Today morning anchor Evrod Cassimy and his wife Danielle have welcomed their third child together.

The couple’s daughter, Chloe Marie Cassimy, was born Monday, March 8 on International Women’s Day.

She was born weighing eight pounds and three ounces. The newborn is 20.5 inches long.

Both the newborn and Danielle are doing great.

The couple is thrilled to finally welcome a baby girl into the family. They also have two boys.

Congratulations to the Cassimy family!