32ºF

Local News

How many fans will be allowed inside Comerica Park on Opening Day?

Michigan, Detroit Tigers hope to be able to increase capacity

Hank Winchester
, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit Tigers
,
Tigers
,
Baseball
,
MLB
,
Major League Baseball
,
Sports
,
Comerica Park
,
Gretchen Whitmer
,
Tigers Fans
,
Downtown Detroit
,
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Local
,
Coronavirus
,
Michigan Coronavirus
,
COVID Michigan
,
Michigan Covid
,
Reopening Michigan
,
COVID-19
,
Health

DETROIT – A battle over crowd size at Comerica Park is pitting some Republican lawmakers against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The debate is over limitations on the number of people currently being allowed in Comerica Park on Opening Day.

Republican lawmakers are pushing to get more fans inside Comerica Park. Currently, 1,000 people will be allowed inside on Opening Day.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office released the following statement on Monday:

READ: Here’s what Gov. Whitmer’s office says about number of fans for Detroit Tigers games this season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been in close discussion with the Detroit Tigers to find a safe path forward to expand capacity limits at the stadium.

The Tigers said it is following recommendations from health experts in regards to crowd size and said that policies and procedures are being put in place to keep fans safe.

The Detroit Tigers released the following statement:

READ: More Michigan COVID coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: