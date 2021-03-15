How many fans will be allowed inside Comerica Park on Opening Day?

DETROIT – A battle over crowd size at Comerica Park is pitting some Republican lawmakers against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The debate is over limitations on the number of people currently being allowed in Comerica Park on Opening Day.

Republican lawmakers are pushing to get more fans inside Comerica Park. Currently, 1,000 people will be allowed inside on Opening Day.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office released the following statement on Monday:

From the beginning of the pandemic, our top priority has been the health and safety of Michiganders. In the lead up to Opening Day, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been in close discussion with the Tigers and the team at Comerica Park to find a safe path forward to expand capacity limits at the stadium. Given our success during the pause to save lives and expansion of vaccine eligibility, we feel confident that our state is making tremendous strides to get back to normal as quickly as possible. There’s nothing more exciting than fans rooting for the Tigers at a home game, and we look forward to making that happen very soon. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Office

The Tigers said it is following recommendations from health experts in regards to crowd size and said that policies and procedures are being put in place to keep fans safe.

The Detroit Tigers released the following statement:

In the coming days, we look forward to announcing more details on increased capacity for Opening Day and beyond at Comerica Park. For the past several months, we have been coordinating with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, public health and medical experts, government officials, Major League Baseball, and leading venues throughout the country, to develop a comprehensive plan that will allow fans to confidently and safely return to the ballpark for the 2021 Detroit Tigers regular season. We appreciate the passion, patience, and resilience of Tigers fans and expect to soon announce more details on increased ticket availability. Detroit Tigers

