VIDEO: Utica police searching for man in connection with vehicular assault

UTICA, Mich. – Investigators in Utica are searching for a driver who nearly killed a person after a fight at Dave & Buster’s.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night when two men got into a fight inside the restaurant and were kicked out by management. One of the men told the other he would be waiting for him in the parking lot.

Once outside, the suspect got into a pickup truck and drove straight at the other man, crashing and pinning him up against the restaurant’s brick wall.

Somehow the victim survived but has serious injuries.

The attempted murder was caught on camera by someone in the parking lot. You can clearly see the driver accelerate and make a hard left turn, intentionally hitting and pinning the person against the wall.

The woman who recorded the video can be heard screaming, “He hit them, he hit them! I knew he was about to hit him with the car. I knew it!”

Just a few seconds after the attack the driver reverses and speeds off.

Restaurant surveillance cameras captured the suspect before leaving. His photo can be seen below. The pickup is a white older model Chevrolet with a cap on the bed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345.