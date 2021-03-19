Redford Township break-in suspect arrested after chase, accused of fighting with officers

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 49-year-old Garden City man is accused of breaking into restaurants before leading police officers on a chase and injuring one of them Monday in Redford Township.

Police said Mark Joseph Tulik broke into two restaurants in Redford Township. Officers stopped his vehicle near 5 Mile Road and Chatham Street but he fled.

Police pursued but called off the chase when the suspect’s vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic near Michigan Avenue and Venoy Road.

Officer eventually caught up to him near Ford and Evergreen roads several hours after the initial pursuit. He fled on foot and fought with officers, police said. Police said a Redford Township officer received several stitches in the elbow region after fighting with the suspect.

He was eventually arrested.

Tulik is charged with breaking and entering, one count of possession of burglar tools, two counts of flee and elude and two counts of assault/resisting/obstructing causing injury to a police officer.

He is charged as a four-time habitual offender. His bond was set at $250,000, or 10 percent. His next court date was set for March 30.