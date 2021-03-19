Utica man charged with animal torture after video shows him throwing French bulldog

UTICA, Mich. – A Utica man has been charged with animal torture after he was shown on video throwing an 11-month-old French bulldog through the air twice.

The incident was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera. Police said once they found the dog they realized that she had been abused for much longer than they originally thought. The dog, Nugget, is expected to be OK.

“Obviously it’s shocking once you see it. It’s shocking emotionally,” Sean Coady with the Utica Police Department said.

Coady said the resident sent police video from their doorbell camera. It shows the dog fall after being toss. Then it shows her owner storm after her, he comes into view and then he throws her again.

A detective went to the neighborhood and spent a day talking to residents to get an idea of who the suspect could be. Detectives waited six hours for the suspect to return home.

“He was emotional when he was confronted about it. We hope this is the end of this activity,” Coady said.

Terrell Tomer, 21, has been charged with animal torture. He faces a possible 10 years in prison.

The dog was in his home when the police approached him. The dog had injuries that were so bad police believe Nugget had been abused for a while.

“Multiple jaw fractures, skull fracture, spine damage, rib fractures -- rear legs. As well as a pelvic fracture,” Coady said.

Nugget has a new home and a new family now. She is expected to make a full recovery.

