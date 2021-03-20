FEMA to provide financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses

FILE - In this May 2, 2020, file photo, siblings Erika and Dwayne Bermudez comfort one another during a short viewing of their mother, Eudiana Smith, who died of coronavirus, at The Family Funeral Home in Newark, N.J. "I was robbed of the experience of being able to celebrate her life in a manner that would offer some kind of respect for the woman she was," Erika Bermudez said. She did her best, live-streaming the ceremony to friends and family who couldn't attend. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DETROIT – The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced that it will provide financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

Details on the assistance program still have to be finalized. However, the agency has acknowledged that it will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.

“We are working with stakeholder groups to get their input on ways we can best provide this assistance, and to enlist their help with outreach to families and communities. FEMA will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April,” a statement from the agency’s website read.

“Additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon as possible. In the meantime, people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.”

Only those who meet the criteria to receive assistance from the program will be eligible.

Additionally, those who are eligible for funeral assistance will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option they choose when applying for assistance.

In Michigan, a total of 622,151 COVID-19 cases and 15,850 deaths have been confirmed as of Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29.7 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 541,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 122 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.7 million have died. More than 69 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

How to apply

As FEMA works to finalize the assistance program, you can keep an eye on when Americans can begin applying by visiting the agency’s website here.

The website has additional information on who is eligible and what documents are needed to apply.