Detroit police seek suspect in assault with motor vehicle

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person wanted in connection to a March 7 assault on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, just after 11:45 p.m., a 43-year-old man was sitting inside his white BMW in the parking lot of a liquor store located near the intersection of Livernois Avenue and Waverly Street, just south of the Davison Freeway, when the suspect approached and asked for money. Police said when the victim refused to give the suspect money, they became angered and entered a black Ford Focus and struck the white BMW.

Police said the victim exited he vehicle to check for damage and the suspect struck him with the Focus and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

