Grosse Pointe teen collects items for less fortunate

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A local family is used to volunteering and giving back, but had to find a new way to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What else can we do?” asked Michael Tengler. “We decided we can do sock and underwear because that’s the most requested item, but least donated.”

Tengler started Happy Cheeks -- a charity that accepts donations of socks and underwear that works with local organizations to deliver them to the homeless. If you can’t drop them off in the box, there’s an Amazon wishlist on the charity’s website.

“At first it was just close friends and family, once it gained traction, more distant friends friends and family,” Tengler said. “Now it’s people I don’t even know.”

So far, the 17-year-old has collected about 2,000 pairs of socks and underwear. He has also received a donation from Florida, thanks to his grandmother spreading the word down there.

Ad

Tengler said it was a simple idea that he hopes makes a big impact.

“We’re so fortunate and there are so many people who have been super affected by the pandemic,” Tengler said.

More information can be found on its official website here.