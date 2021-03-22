Detroit expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all on-site workers who live or work in city

The City of Detroit is expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include anyone who lives or works in the city and has to report to work.

Previously, only certain categories of workers reporting to a job site, such as teachers, postal workers, food handlers and manufacturing employees, were eligible. Now eligibility has been extended to all onsite employees provided they live or work in the city, such as bank branch staff and other officer workers.

Mayor Mike Duggan said that any large employer able to line up at least 100 employees in advance can ask the Detroit Health Department to conduct on-site vaccinations, instead of having to travel to TCF. Employers able to assemble large groups of more than 100 employees over the course of a day can call the Detroit Means Business call center at (844) 333-8249 to arrange a Health Department visit.

All others onsite workers now eligible should schedule their appointment by calling the city’s central vaccine scheduling number at 313-230-0505.

Eligibility also is being expanded to include any Detroit resident age 16 or older who has an intellectual or developmental disability or underlying medical condition outlined in prior expansions. The expansion also includes these individuals’ caregivers and/or guardians.

‘Senior Saturdays’ expands

The City of Detroit is expanding eligibility for its weekend Senior Saturday vaccination events, which will now be called Community Saturdays to reflect the broader eligibility. In addition to any Detroiter age 50 or older, any Detroit resident age 18 or older who has to report to a work site in the city or outside the city, can schedule an appointment for Community Saturday events this weekend. The complete list of locations is:

Greater Emmanuel COGIC at 19190 Schaefer

New Providence Baptist at 18211 Plymouth

Galilee Baptist Church at 5251 E. Outer Drive

Great Faith Ministries International at 10735 Grand River at Oakman

Grace Community Church at 21001 Moross Road (Second dose only)

Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort Street (Second dose only)

Fellowship Chapel at 7707 W. Outer Drive (Second dose only)

Second Ebenezer Church at 14601 Dequindre (Second dose only)

The time for each Community Saturday location is 9 AM - 1 PM, except Fellowship Chapel, which will run from 9 AM - 2 PM, due to higher demand. Up to 500 doses of the vaccine will be available at each location each day.

The full list of eligible individuals who can schedule appointments at TCF now includes:

NEW: Anyone living or working in Detroit for an employer who requires them to report to a work site

NEW: Any Detroit resident age 16 or older with a disability or underlying medical condition, as well as their caregiver and/or guardian.

Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 50 or older

Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time)

Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

Members of the city’s disabled community

Scheduling details

Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. Workers and residents will not be vaccinated without having first made an appointment. Individuals must call 313-230-0505 to schedule.

For greater efficiency and convenience, the city is recommending that when possible, eligible members of the same family or neighbors schedule jointly and arrive in the same vehicle. Group B essential workers will be required to provide the name of their employer and their most recent pay stub to verify their eligibility.

Second vaccination required

When they schedule their appointment, individuals receiving Pfizer or Moderna will be provided TWO appointment dates, one for the first dose and another for the required second dose. Call center staff will contact each scheduled person prior to their second appointment to remind them. Individuals also will be provided specific instructions on when and where to arrive to the TCF Center, where they will be required to fill out a basic consent form.

After receiving their vaccination, individuals will be required to remain for a period of approximately 15 minutes to make sure they are not experiencing any side effects. Medical staff will be on hand to assist any who may experience any side effects. Appointments should last approximately one hour once the person arrives for their appointment.

$2 rides available

The City continues to schedule appointments for vaccinations at TCF Center, and is providing rides to TCF for just $2 to Detroiters who need transportation. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of an appointment. If a wheelchair accessible vehicle is required, one will be provided. Eligible Detroiters can book an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.