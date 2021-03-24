Lawsuit: Eastern Michigan University ‘turned a blind eye’ to reports of sexual assault

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eleven women are involved in a lawsuit against Eastern Michigan University that alleges the university turned a blind eye to reports of sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court and alleges that the school turned a blind eye or was indifferent to report of rape.

The women said many of the assaults happened at two fraternities, Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Tau Delta. Three of the men named in the lawsuit have been previously charged with sexually assaulting several women.

According to the lawsuit, EMU is currently investigating 30 “brutal rapes that occurred at Eastern Michigan University and in the surrounding area from 2015 through 2020.”

