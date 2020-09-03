More victims come forward in Eastern Michigan University sexual assault investigation

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating allegations of multiple sexual assaults from 2014 to 2018 by members of Eastern Michigan University’s fraternity system.

The investigation has resulted in two men being charged, and sources said more people are coming forward.

D’Angelo McWilliams, who is currently a Washtenaw County deputy, has been charged with sexually assaulting three women while he was a student and a member of Delta Tau Delta.

McWilliams’ friend, Dustyn Durbin, who has also graduated, was charged with sexually assaulting eight different women. Durbin is a member of Alpha Sigma Phi.

The alleged assaults happened while both men were EMU students, either at fraternity houses or other off-campus residences. A woman went to Ypsilanti police this year to make a complaint and now the amount of people coming forward has doubled.

EMU has said it’s reviewing any complaints that came into the university’s Title IX office and public safety department, but it does not appear any victim that came forward was willing to go through a formal inquiry.

More charges are possible. Students at EMU have started a Change.org petition, calling on the university to hire a full-time staff member for the Greek system for similar complaints to be reported.