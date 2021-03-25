Police investigate reports of women being drugged at Birmingham bar

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The Birmingham Police Department said it is conducting an investigation after receiving reports of women being drugged at the Rose Room.

Police said six reports have been filed and they are asking the community to share any information they may have on the matter.

“The Birmingham Police Department takes these allegations very seriously and at no time did we receive reports regarding this and indicate nothing could be done,” said Police Chief Mark H. Clemence. “I want the community to know that we will do everything in our power to solve this investigation and ensure those who dine in Birmingham are safe.”

In a social media post, the bar, located at 220 E. Merril Street, said it has interviewed staff after a woman reported that she was drugged earlier this month. The bar said in the post that it had “no indication that the claims being repeated through social media are true.”

Police said anyone who feels they have been a victim of a crime is asked to come forward. A report can be filed by calling 248-530-1889.

“The more information we have regarding these allegations will help us to bring the potential perpetrator to justice,” Clemence said.

