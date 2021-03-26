WDIV named ‘Station of the Year’ by Michigan Association of Broadcasters 7th year in a row

WDIV-TV Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, announced today that they received the honor of Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year for the seventh year in a row. The station won for broadcasting excellence in 17 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters - 14 best and 12 merit awards for Market 1.

“The people of WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit produce powerful content in news, community affairs, digital, and marketing. I couldn’t be prouder to work alongside this team especially in this challenging year when local news has been so important to our community,” said Vice-President and General Manager Marla Drutz.

BEST AWARDS

Newscast: Local 4 News at 11 p.m.

Best News Anchor: Kimberly Gill

Best News Reporter: Shawn Ley

Best Photojournalist: Alex Atwell

Community Involvement: WDIV Community Involvement

Feature/Use of Medium: COVID Families

Marketing Materials & Promos: Change Makers

Mini Doc/Series: Unsolved Mystery: JoAnn Mahtouk Romain

News Special: Education 4 All News Special

Special Interest Programming: Fulfilling the Dream

Breaking News Story: Racial Injustice Protest

Continuing Coverage: Continuing Coverage of Detroit Protests

Investigative Story: River Contamination

Sports: Local 4 Sports

MERIT AWARDS

Newscast: Local 4 News at 5 p.m.

News Anchor: Devin Scillian

News Reporter: Nick Monacelli

Photojournalist: Ferlon Webster

Marketing Materials & Promos: Decision 2020 Beliefs

Use of New Media (All-Encompassing): WDIV ClickonDetroit

News Special: Covid-19 Townhall

Special Interest Programming: Defending the Environment

Breaking News Story: Devastating Floods

Investigative Story: Toxic Freeway Ooze

Sports: Big 10 Football is Back

Weather: Thunderstorm Threat

The Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year. The 2020 awards were announced online this week by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.