WDIV named ‘Station of the Year’ by Michigan Association of Broadcasters 7th year in a row

WDIV-TV Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, announced today that they received the honor of Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year for the seventh year in a row. The station won for broadcasting excellence in 17 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters - 14 best and 12 merit awards for Market 1.
“The people of WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit produce powerful content in news, community affairs, digital, and marketing. I couldn’t be prouder to work alongside this team especially in this challenging year when local news has been so important to our community,” said Vice-President and General Manager Marla Drutz.
BEST AWARDS
Newscast: Local 4 News at 11 p.m.
Best News Anchor: Kimberly Gill
Best News Reporter: Shawn Ley
Best Photojournalist: Alex Atwell
Community Involvement: WDIV Community Involvement
Feature/Use of Medium: COVID Families
Marketing Materials & Promos: Change Makers
Mini Doc/Series: Unsolved Mystery: JoAnn Mahtouk Romain
News Special: Education 4 All News Special
Special Interest Programming: Fulfilling the Dream
Breaking News Story: Racial Injustice Protest
Continuing Coverage: Continuing Coverage of Detroit Protests
Investigative Story: River Contamination
Sports: Local 4 Sports
MERIT AWARDS
Newscast: Local 4 News at 5 p.m.
News Anchor: Devin Scillian
News Reporter: Nick Monacelli
Photojournalist: Ferlon Webster
Marketing Materials & Promos: Decision 2020 Beliefs
Use of New Media (All-Encompassing): WDIV ClickonDetroit
News Special: Covid-19 Townhall
Special Interest Programming: Defending the Environment
Breaking News Story: Devastating Floods
Investigative Story: Toxic Freeway Ooze
Sports: Big 10 Football is Back
Weather: Thunderstorm Threat
The Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year. The 2020 awards were announced online this week by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.