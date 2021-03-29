Monroe County: Online scheduling for COVID vaccines open to residents 18+

A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Monroe County has appointments available for COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

The Monroe County Health Department has now opened online scheduling for vaccination clinic appointments to any Monroe County resident or worker age 18 and older.

Although scheduling online is preferred, individuals without technology access may also call the MCHD at 734-240-7925, from 8:30 A.M. until 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday.

To schedule an appointment, click here and scroll down to the yellow icons. (Appointments will be added regularly. If all timeslots are currently full, please check back again in the future.)

