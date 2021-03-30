Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Sterling Heights: What to know

Four walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations are planned in Sterling Heights over the next week.
ACCESS is hosting Pfizer vaccine events at their 4301 E 14 Mile Road location in Sterling Heights.
- When: March 31, April 5, April 6 an April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Who’s eligible: Anyone 16 and older (under 18 needs a parent)
- Walk-ins accepted for all four days.
- You do not need insurance. Vaccinations are free. Bring an ID.
More: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments
Here’s the event flyer for March 31:
Here’s the flyer for April 5-7: