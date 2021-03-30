Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Sterling Heights: What to know

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Four walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations are planned in Sterling Heights over the next week.

ACCESS is hosting Pfizer vaccine events at their 4301 E 14 Mile Road location in Sterling Heights.

When: March 31, April 5, April 6 an April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who’s eligible: Anyone 16 and older (under 18 needs a parent)

Walk-ins accepted for all four days.

You do not need insurance. Vaccinations are free. Bring an ID.

More: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

Here’s the event flyer for March 31:

ACCESS vaccination flyers. (WDIV)

Here’s the flyer for April 5-7: