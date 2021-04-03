Attack outside US Capitol sparks new talks about Capitol security

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The attack on police officers Friday at the U.S. Capitol may delay the reopening of the Capitol Grounds.

Officials said 25-year-old Noah Green had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts. He was shot and killed by police after he reportedly lunged at a police officer with a knife.

Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed during the attack.

It was the second line-of-duty death this year for the U.S. Capitol Police after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Michigan Congressman Andy Levin was in D.C. when the attack happened.

“The only purpose could have been to turn his car into a weapon to attack Capitol police officers,” Levin said. “It’s a sick thing to do. It’s very sad.”

Levin was one of the only members of Congress still in D.C. for the Holiday Weekend when he got the news a man had attempted to breach U.S. Capitol defenses.

“We get emails or texts a lot. Unfortunately about possible incidents of all kinds around the Capitol,” Levin said.

The attack came months after the violent Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Building that left five dead. Levin said many members of Congress and their staff are still reeling.

”A lot of people remain traumatized,” Levin said. “People say, ‘Move on, move on,’ but I think for a lot of people, it’s very difficult.”

Friday’s attack is expected to rekindle the conversation about permanent fencing and Capitol security. An outer perimeter fence that was put in place after the January attack was only recently moved.

“I’m not sure this indicates that we need to put more fences back up, but we need to look at it seriously,” Levin said.

The motive of Green remains unclear, but Levin called for a commitment against violence.

“This isn’t going to be solved quickly,” Levin said. “It’s a holy time for Jews and Christians right now. Let’s all realize the sanctity of all people and the preciousness of every human being.”

