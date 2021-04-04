photo
Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Family says she is in fair physical condition, but wears a knee brace

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Abigail Ashaolu (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old Abigail Ashaolu.

According to authorities, Abigail was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at her home located near the intersection of Roselawn and MacKenzie streets. Police said she left the house without permission and has not returned home.

Abigail AshaoluDetails
Age13 years old
Height4 feet, 11 inches
ClothingLast seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. She also wears a knee brace.

Anyone who has seen Abigail Ashaolu or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

