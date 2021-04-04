Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old Abigail Ashaolu.
According to authorities, Abigail was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at her home located near the intersection of Roselawn and MacKenzie streets. Police said she left the house without permission and has not returned home.
|Abigail Ashaolu
|Details
|Age
|13 years old
|Height
|4 feet, 11 inches
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. She also wears a knee brace.
Anyone who has seen Abigail Ashaolu or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.