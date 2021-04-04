Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old Abigail Ashaolu.

According to authorities, Abigail was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at her home located near the intersection of Roselawn and MacKenzie streets. Police said she left the house without permission and has not returned home.

Abigail Ashaolu Details Age 13 years old Height 4 feet, 11 inches Clothing Last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. She also wears a knee brace.

Anyone who has seen Abigail Ashaolu or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports