Fishermen rescue deer struggling in Detroit River

DETROIT – Two fishermen rescued a deer struggling in the Detroit River Saturday.

They were out fishing near Gibraltar when they saw what they believed was a log. When they got closer, they realized it was a deer who could barely move in the 40 degree water.

There was no way for the deer to get out of the river due to the seawalls, so the fishermen grabbed the animal and guided it alongside the boat.

When they made it to short, two other men joined in -- each grabbed a leg and lifted the deer to dry land.

The men said they stayed for about 45 minutes to make sure the deer was OK. They said it was up and walking around later in the day.

Video of the rescue can be seen above.

