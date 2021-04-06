Albion College threatens to pursue charges over racist graffiti found inside campus building

The private college is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will help find out who is behind the incident.

ALBION, Mich. – On Tuesday, Albion College issued a statement in response to racist graffiti found in one of its buildings.

“We stand together with our Black students, alumni, faculty, staff and broader community members in condemning the recent acts of racism on campus. Hatred and injustice have no place at Albion, and will not be tolerated. We are currently investigating who is responsible for the racist graffiti in our residential buildings and we will seek criminal charges against those involved. If they are Albion College students, they will also immediately be subject to the student conduct process—including the potential for suspension or expulsion,” the statement from the school read.

The statement went on to read, “We cannot become a true community of belonging until everybody feels safe on campus, and it is our responsibility to continuously reaffirm our commitment to anti-racism through both words and actions.”

The private college is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will help find out who is behind the incident.

Last week the racist graffiti was found inside a campus building in a stairwell. The graffiti targeted Black Americans and included references to the Ku Klux Klan and satanic pentagrams.

