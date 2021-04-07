Local News

Southfield police want help finding 70-year-old man last seen at Ascension Providence Hospital

Family had no knowledge of him being sick

Thomas Pierce (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for help finding a 70-year-old man.

Thomas Pierce was last seen by his family on March 30. He was last seen wearing Blue Jeans, a white undershirt, a brown checkered flannel shirt and a brown jacket.

He has no known medical conditions but he went to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield on March 31 and was released the same day.

His family said they don’t know how he got to the hospital and had no knowledge of him being sick.

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

