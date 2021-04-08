Former West Bloomfield school official charged with obstructing investigation, deleting emails

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A former assistant superintendent with the West Bloomfield School District has been charged with obstructing a grand jury investigation and lying to federal investigators.

According to court documents, Deanna Barash deleted emails related to an investigation and then lied to law enforcement officials about her actions.

The court documents don’t describe details of the investigation. They do state that Barash committed the alleged crimes in May 2018 through Dec. 9, 2019.

According to the documents Barash, “did corruptly influence, obstruct and impede or endeavor to influence, obstruct and impede the due administration of justice in a federal grand jury and criminal investigation in the Eastern District of Michigan by deleting emails related to conduct under investigation and subsequently making intentionally false statements to federal law enforcement officials concerning her deletion of those emails.”

According to a spokesperson for the West Bloomfield School District, the case doesn’t involve the school.

Ms. Barash is no longer employed by the West Bloomfield School District and the district does not comment on personnel matters. The case at hand has nothing to do with the West Bloomfield School District. Dan Durkin, Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator with WBSD

No hearing date is set at this time.

