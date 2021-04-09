Michigan medical school students work to vaccinate homeless

DETROIT – The homeless are one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID pandemic.

Some medical students at Henry Ford Health System are working to fix that.

They’re going out into the community and giving vaccines to as many homeless individuals as they can.

Three organizations have stepped up to help people experiencing homelessness. They include the Henry Ford Health system, Wayne State University’s Street Medicine and Michigan State University’s Detroit Street Cares. Medical students and advisors hit the streets, and dose out Johnson and Johnson’s one dose vaccines.

In the first few days, 75 of the 100 available doses were administered.

