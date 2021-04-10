Residents forced out of homes after vehicle crashes into building, causes fire in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Residents were evacuated from their townhomes after a vehicle crashed into a building, causing a fire in Highland Park.

The incident happened near Manchester Parkway and Second Avenue. Witnesses said a man was driving a van through the parking lot when he suddenly accelerated and ran into building.

It is unclear why the van crashed into the building.

Officials said the man in the van was still alive, but was on fire, when first responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital.

His current condition unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Watch the full report in the video above.