Local News

High school students compete in congressional app challenge

Andrew Humphrey, CBM
, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: 
Tech
,
Tech Time
,
News
,
Metro Detroit
,
Congress
,
Congressional Leaders
,
App
,
App challenge
,
High School
,
Education

DETROIT – Sunday’s segment of Tech Time offered a look at how high school students are competing in a congressional app challenge.

You can watch the entire segment in the video player above.

Watch more: Tech Time segments

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: