8 Detroit vaccination sites to open for ‘Neighborhood Vaccine Week’

DETROIT – Several COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening in Detroit on Monday to kick off the city’s “Neighborhood Vaccine Week” initiative.

The city of Detroit is launching eight new COVID-19 neighborhood vaccination sites on Monday, April 12 in an effort to help bring vaccines to as many residents as possible. Through April 16, Detroiters can receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at one of several convenient and familiar locations close to home. (Existing Detroit vaccination sites will remain active, as well.)

Vaccine appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days at the following locations:

Monday, April 12

Tuesday, April 13

A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical Center -- 17101 Hubbell Avenue, Detroit

Wednesday, April 14

Thursday, April 15

Friday, April 16

Appointments must be made in advance to receive a COVID vaccine at the above locations. Residents can make an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.

Operated in partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit, the Neighborhood Vaccine Week initiative is meant to provide more opportunities for Detroit residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 spread surges throughout the state. As of Monday, the city of Detroit’s vaccination rate is 22.93% -- which is far below neighboring areas and the overall state average, which is 39.7%.

There are several location options for individuals seeking to get vaccinated in Detroit, including the city’s new walk-up vaccination clinic at the TCF Center.

