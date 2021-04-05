Detroit launches 8 neighborhood COVID vaccine sites as cases surge in city

DETROIT – The City of Detroit is launching eight neighborhood COVID-19 vaccination sites, adding to an expansion at TCF Center, to combat surging cases and hospitalizations in the city.

Detroit’s vaccination rate, 21% as of Monday, is far below neighboring areas and overall state average, which is 35%. The city is expanding options for residents with an urgent message: Get vaccinated.

Next week, the city will be offering eight additional locations throughout the week, in addition to its Community Saturdays and other outreach programs, to provide Detroiters with the opportunity to get vaccinated in a convenient and familiar location close to home.

From Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, there will be 1-2 sites operating each day and each city council district will have at least one vaccination event. The goal of the effort is to reach more Detroit residents, who are still behind other areas of the region and state in terms of vaccination rates, in their own neighborhoods. The sites will be operated in partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be offered.

All location hours are 8 p.m. until 5 p.m. -- Appointments for all locations can be made at 313-230-0505.

Northwest Activity Center Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Neighborhood Vaccine Centers Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

“Beyond the great work being done at the TCF Center over the past few months, our Health Department teams have visited 175 community locations and administered more than 45,000 doses. Today we are stepping up our neighborhood based vaccination efforts even further,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. “We are deeply appreciative to our partners at the Detroit Public Schools Community District and Islamic Center of Detroit for providing us these locations where residents of Detroit can go to get vaccinated in their own neighborhood.”

TCF Walk Up appointments begin today

Also starting today, the first walk up appointments at TCF are taking place. Last week, Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the city’s operation at TCF would expand capacity from 5,000 doses per day to 8,000 per day by offering walk up appointment inside the center.

Residents now have an option of going to the drive up or the walk up location when they call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment. If the caller prefers the drive up, they will be scheduled for it, although it may take somewhat longer to get an appointment than it would for the indoor option.

“We want to provide the experience that makes each person most comfortable,” Mayor Duggan said. “If you choose the drive up for your first dose, that’s where you’ll go for your second dose. The same applies if you choose the indoor location.”

Starting Monday, individuals who select the indoor option will begin receiving their first dose inside the TCF Center. Here are instructions for those who will be taking the indoor option:

Park on the roof top garage , entering off of Congress west of Washington off of Congress Street. The gate will be open and there is no payment or parking validation necessary.

Follow the signs to the indoor vaccination site . Stairs and elevators are available.

Check in. Once you check in, enter the ballroom and fill out your consent form.

Get your shot! Once you receive your vaccination, you’ll remain for a 15-minute observation period before you can leave.

All vaccinations must be scheduled first by calling 313-230-0505. As of today, there are now only two categories of eligibility for Detroiters to schedule a vaccination: