Loved ones of Detroit nursing home patient seek answers after COVID survivor’s health deteriorates

DETROIT – Family members are wondering if the COVID surge has anything to do with their loved one’s health deteriorating at a fast pace.

Jonathan Dozier said his mother Wanda Turner was diagnosed with COVID in January and survived.

He said his mother lived at the Boulevard Manor nursing home in Detroit and suddenly lost an extreme amount of weight and is now fighting to stay alive.

“That was a nightmare. It was nothing I was prepared for,” Dozier said.

He said she went from being very healthy to being on a ventilator.

READ: Michigan governor continues to rely on vaccines, personal choice to handle COVID surge

“When she beat it I talked to her on Zoom and she had a good lively conversation like she normally is,” Dozier said.

Ad

Dozier said they were not able to continue their regular Zoom calls and the next time she saw his mother she looked nothing like she did before.

“She was rushed to the hospital and she was in a state of skin and bones. It was just like, my heart broke and I just had to let tears out,” Dozier said.

READ: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

Turner’s health had rapidly gone downhill. She lost a bunch of weight and has been on a ventilator for the past few days. She is now receiving hospice care.

“It’s not a good feeling to see your mother go from her normal self, lively, witty and bubbly as she is. To now, it’s not a good feeling at all,” Dozier said.

Dozier and his sister, LaAricka Barker, are now asking a lot of questions. They said they wonder if the COVID surge had anything to do with their mother’s deteriorating condition.

Ad

They said they’re doing all they can to learn more while warning others who may be in a similar situation.

“You never know the last time that you’ll be able to see one of your loved ones that are in nursing homes because you don’t know first-class what’s being done in the nursing home for one,” Dozier said.

Boulevard Manor said comments can’t be made at this time.

READ: How many COVID-related deaths occurred in Michigan nursing homes? Lawmakers, families want answers