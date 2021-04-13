Nursing student loses everything in Riverview apartment fire

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – A fire broke out at the Riverview Crossings apartment building late Easter Sunday. After the roof collapsed, it sparked hot spots that firefighters were putting out the next day.

Residents were forced out of their home, including 20-year-old Mykela Lane.

“It was really sad for me to even see my building on fire,” she said. “I just saw smoke come out of my window.”

Lane was enrolled in classes at Wayne County Community College to be a nurse and inside her apartment was everything she needed for school.

“I’ve been wanting to be a nurse since elementary,” she said. “I worked so hard to get everything I had... I had to cancel my class, my semester because everything is ruined. I don’t have my books, I don’t have my laptop, I have nothing to do my work on.

“I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to feel. It was hard to cope with any of this. I couldn’t even be at work.”

Fortunately, Lane was not home at the time. She previously had been home for 11 days quarantining due to COVID-19.

And spending time with family may have saved her from getting trapped that night.

“I don’t know what made me not go home but I guess it was a blessing that I didn’t go home when I wanted to,” she said.

Her family created a GoFundMe page. Click here if you’d like to donate.