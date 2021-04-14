Pandemic contributing to spring door-to-door scams that are on the rise

DETROIT – It starts with a knock on the door and right now many are getting more knocks than ever.

That is because door-to-door sales and sometimes door-to-door scammers make their move in the Spring. Their goal is to get your money and personal information.

“Don’t ever do work with someone who just drives in your driveway,” said Diane Blaine, who was approached by scammers.

She paid big money up front for a project that was never done. “I just prefer no one else gets caught by these guys,” she added.

Right now especially in northern Oakland County we’re hearing about more door-to-door scams.

Currently, thieves have a captive audience they know. Due to the pandemic more of us are home and likely around to open the door.

“Some of these people offer something good and then not deliver or steal their personal information,” said Laura Blankenship with the Better Business Bureau.

Lawn scams are common. Never pay for the entire season up front. Fake utility worker scams are common. Do not let anyone in your home or provide any personal information unless you see proper identification or unless there is a scheduled visit.

Ad

While sealcoating scams typically happen in the fall there are reports of them right now.

Read and watch more about local scams in Metro Detroit: Help Me Hank segments