Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s tweet about police draws pushback from law enforcement

DETROIT – There are second-degree Manslaughter charges against Kim Potter, the former Minnesota Police Officer who said she mistook her gun for a Taser when she fatally shot a Black man after a traffic stop.

READ: Protest after chief says Minnesota officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s take on the tragedy is getting a lot of attention on Twitter for her controversial Tweet.

“Reckless. Her comments are reckless and they’re disgusting,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig is sounding off against the latest tweet from Tlaib.

“It’s not reflecting of every law agency,” Craig said. “It’s not reflecting every man and woman that serve in this capacity.”

Tlaib posted on her Twitter account Monday in response to the shooting death of Daunte Wright. She tweeted “It wasn’t an accident, policing in our country is inherently and intentionally racist.” She ended the tweet with “No more policing, incarceration, it can’t be reformed.”

Ad

That tweet instantly went viral. Chief Craig said that’s what she wanted.

“What I’m clear about, it’s self serving,” Craig said. “She wanted attention, she got attention.”

Local 4 reached out to Tlaib Wednesday, she declined an interview but her office released this statement:

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was talking about the fact that we continue to see death after death at the hands of police officers with no meaningful accountability for the officers or departments involved. We’ve seen countless millions of dollars pumped into police training and half-measures, only to see the recent killing of Duante Wright mere miles from the Derek Chauvin trial justified as a “mistaken” use of a gun instead of a taser. If you can’t distinguish between a gun and a taser you shouldn’t be carrying either. Rep. Tlaib understands that many in our communities are concerned about public safety, but feels that more investment in police, incarceration, and criminalization will not deliver that safety. Instead, as she has long advocated for, she believes that we should be investing more resources into our community to tackle poverty, education inequities, and to increase job opportunities. We should be expanding the use of mental health and social work professionals to respond to disputes before they escalate. She believes that the only way we will all have safe communities is to invest in our people, not double down on failed overpolicing and criminalization.” Office of Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer called her tweet irresponsible.

“For an elected official to come out and call all officers racists, which is totally not true, it’s not fair for the men and women who give their lives,” said Dwyer.

He also wants to ask her a series of questions.

“Who’s going to respond? Who’s going to find your missing children, who’s going to respond to helping your parents, or your husband or your wife? Who’s going to be responsible for arresting people responsible for the crimes?” said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

READ: ‘Defund the police’: What it means and why activists are calling for it