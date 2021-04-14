Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s tweet about police draws pushback from law enforcement

DETROIT – There are second-degree Manslaughter charges against Kim Potter, the former Minnesota Police Officer who said she mistook her gun for a Taser when she fatally shot a Black man after a traffic stop.
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s take on the tragedy is getting a lot of attention on Twitter for her controversial Tweet.
“Reckless. Her comments are reckless and they’re disgusting,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.
Craig is sounding off against the latest tweet from Tlaib.
“It’s not reflecting of every law agency,” Craig said. “It’s not reflecting every man and woman that serve in this capacity.”
Tlaib posted on her Twitter account Monday in response to the shooting death of Daunte Wright. She tweeted “It wasn’t an accident, policing in our country is inherently and intentionally racist.” She ended the tweet with “No more policing, incarceration, it can’t be reformed.”
That tweet instantly went viral. Chief Craig said that’s what she wanted.
“What I’m clear about, it’s self serving,” Craig said. “She wanted attention, she got attention.”
Local 4 reached out to Tlaib Wednesday, she declined an interview but her office released this statement:
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer called her tweet irresponsible.
“For an elected official to come out and call all officers racists, which is totally not true, it’s not fair for the men and women who give their lives,” said Dwyer.
He also wants to ask her a series of questions.
“Who’s going to respond? Who’s going to find your missing children, who’s going to respond to helping your parents, or your husband or your wife? Who’s going to be responsible for arresting people responsible for the crimes?” said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.
