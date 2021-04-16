Boil water notice issued for Kimball, Clyde townships

Residents in part of St. Clair County are being asked to boil their water before consuming it as of Thursday night.

A boil water notice was issued for all of Kimball Township Thursday night and is in effect for the next 36 hours, officials said. The notice is due to a water main break in Kimball Township.

All residents in Clyde Township are also affected by the water main break. The boil water notice is in effect for all of Clyde Township for the next 36 hours, as well.

