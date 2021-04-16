Drive Thru fundraiser aims to help Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

LIVONIA, Mich. – A competition across Metro Detroit looks to find who can raise the most money for charity.

Michelle Nixon’s husband was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when their youngest son was 6-months-old. The family worked together to help so Michelle could focus on her husband’s health. Nearly 18 months later, he was given a clean bill of health in March.

She was nominated by the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to campaign for its Man & Woman of the Year award.

It is a blind competition that ends May 13.

The family is doing a safe, low-contact donation drive-thru to make it easy for those in Metro Detroit to donate. Along with money, the family is collecting returnables as donations.

Click here to donate to Michelle’s Man & Woman of the Year fundraiser.