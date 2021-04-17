Michigan State University allowing 6,000 fans at Spring game

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University will allow fans into Spartan Stadium for the Spring Football Game on April 24.

The university announced Saturday it is capping attendance at 6,000 fans. The stadium normally can seat about 75,000 people.

“We’re looking forward to having our Spartan fans watch us live in Spartan Stadium,” MSU head coach Mel Tucker said. “Our fans are hungry for football. We want to engage our fans and we understand that they are a vital part of our program. It’s a positive first step in connecting with our community and giving them a chance to see what our program is all about. To be able to take the field with the band playing ‘Victory for MSU’ and fans cheering will be a great way to complete spring practice.”

Face masks will be required for everyone in the stadium, indoors and outdoors.

Tickets will be available to the general public Wednesday.

