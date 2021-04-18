12-year-old Dearborn boy goes viral with Rubik’s Cube art

DEARBORN, Mich. – For most people, solving one Rubik’s Cube is a real accomplishment, but not only has a 12-year-old Metro Detroit boy mastered the 3-D combination puzzle, he’s going viral for his Cube creations.

For more than 40 years, the Rubik’s Cube has been one part toy, one part puzzle and a whole lot of frustration, but for Mohamed Charara, he’s taken the iconic cube and given it his own twist.

He’s known on social media as rubikscuber0. He only has a few videos, but they’ve already been seen by hundreds of thousands of times.

He said he can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than a minute. His newfound skills came after a bribe from his mom, who was hoping to cut back on screentime. First person to solve a Rubik’s Cube would win.

From there, he was hooked. He started creating intricate works of art using solved Cubes. He now has more than 500 Cubs and the response has been huge.

Ad

“It feels great,” Mohamed said. “Everybody’s happy that I love doing it.”

He gave Local 4 a sneak peek at what’s next. He’s hoping he can inspire someone else to take on a challenge of their own.

“It’s a challenging puzzle, but like it’s enjoyable,” Mohamed said. “Every time I do portraits, it’s a good challenge because it’s like I’m putting together puzzle pieces.”

From puzzle to art, one block at a time.

You can watch Grant Hermes’ full story in the video above.