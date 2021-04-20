12-year-old Dearborn boy creates Local 4 logo with Rubik’s Cube art

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 12-year-old Dearborn boy has gone viral on TikTok for the art he makes using Rubik’s Cubes.
Mohamed Charara is known on social media as rubikscuber0. He only has a few videos, but they’ve already been seen hundreds of thousands of times.
Charara said he can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than a minute. He discovered his skills when his mom bribed him, hoping to cut back on screen time. The first person to solve a Rubik’s Cube would win.
He started creating works of art using the solved Rubik’s Cubes. He has more than 500 of them and has seen a huge response to his art on the internet.
“It’s a challenging puzzle, but like it’s enjoyable,” Charara said. “Every time I do portraits, it’s a good challenge because it’s like I’m putting together puzzle pieces.”
Watch the video above to see what he made.