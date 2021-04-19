Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy partners with DPSFDN on launch of “Good Enough”

WDIV/Local 4′s morning anchor & Detroit Public Schools honorary alumni Evrod Cassimy has partnered with the Detroit Public Schools Foundation (DPSFDN) on the launch of his new single “Good Enough”.

Evrod has a deep connection to education as both of his parents are retired educators and he says education has always been important to him.

“I’m thankful for the front-line workers within DPSCD who have worked tirelessly to provide for students during the pandemic. I wrote this song to inspire others to keep fighting through all the challenges this past year has brought us. The mask serves as a reminder to never give up because we’re all Good Enough.”

You can purchase the “Good Enough” mask worn by Evrod on the album cover by clicking here, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to DPSFDN.

You can watch Evrod Cassimy weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m. on Local 4 News Today alongside Rhonda Walker.