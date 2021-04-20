Live Stream: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death.
According to sources, the verdict will be read Tuesday afternoon between 4:30 to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time when the court reconvenes.
Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.
Read more: Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.