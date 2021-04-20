Live Stream: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, speak to Hennepin County Judge PeterCahill after the judge has put the trial into the hands of the jury. Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death.

According to sources, the verdict will be read Tuesday afternoon between 4:30 to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time when the court reconvenes.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

