DETROIT – One child was rushed to the hospital after a fire erupts at the City Club Apartments Lafayette Park in Detroit.

The fire on Wednesday broke out on the fourth floor of the building, officials said.

First responders said a number of people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The child taken to the hospital is also being treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Watch the full report in the video above.

MORE: Local news coverage