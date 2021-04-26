Beaumont expands COVID vaccines to non-patients, adds 3 walk-ins this week

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the countrys biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Beaumont Health, the state’s largest hospital system, is expanding COVID-19 vaccines to non-patients, and has added three walk-in clinics this week in Southfield.

Anyone age 16 and up is invited to get vaccinated at the Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield, during the following walk-in clinics:

Wednesday, April 28: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 29: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Clinic staff will only administer first doses of the vaccine during the walk-in clinic hours. No appointment is necessary. A myBeaumontChart account is not required. Teenagers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Beaumont is also scheduling appointments for non-patients. Call 800-592-4784 to schedule an appointment.

Find more info on the Beaumont Health COVID vaccine page here.