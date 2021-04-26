Beaumont expands COVID vaccines to non-patients, adds 3 walk-ins this week

Beaumont Health, the state’s largest hospital system, is expanding COVID-19 vaccines to non-patients, and has added three walk-in clinics this week in Southfield.
Anyone age 16 and up is invited to get vaccinated at the Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield, during the following walk-in clinics:
- Wednesday, April 28: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Thursday, April 29: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, April 30: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Clinic staff will only administer first doses of the vaccine during the walk-in clinic hours. No appointment is necessary. A myBeaumontChart account is not required. Teenagers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Beaumont is also scheduling appointments for non-patients. Call 800-592-4784 to schedule an appointment.
Find more info on the Beaumont Health COVID vaccine page here.